Kennesaw police urge vigilance against charity-based scams

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw Police Department is warning residents to stay vigilant this holiday season as “some scammers set up fake organizations to take advantage of the public’s generosity.”

The police department said some scammers are working to take advantage of tragedies, disasters and the holiday season so it’s important to be wary when asked for charitable donations.

Kennesaw police said to “always investigate the charity with the State of Georgia Office of Consumer Protection or the Better Business Bureau before you donate.”

That means verifying the name and making sure the charity is a real one, instead of just similar to a well-known organization.

“Oftentimes, fake charities choose names that are very similar to well-established charities and mimic their designs,” KPD said in a statement.

Most importantly, Kennesaw police said residents should “never feel pressured into giving your money,” adding that “scammers will use high-pressure tactics to urge you to donate immediately.”

It’s also important to not assume you’ll always get a tax deduction for a donation.

“Use the IRS’s database of 501(c)3 organizations to make sure the charity you are donating to holds this status.

You can get more information about recognizing real and fake charities from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission online.

