Driver stabbed, carjacked before suspect takes Atlanta police on chase

ATLANTA — A woman is charged with carjacking a driver and starting a chase with police.

Police responded to reports of a carjacking near The Home Depot on Piedmont Rd. in Buckhead on Oct. 25.

The victim of the carjacking told police that they had been stabbed, but did not suffer critical injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Less than an hour later, officers spotted the stolen car. The driver pulled over and let two people out of the car, but then sped off.

Atlanta police, the department’s air unit and Georgia State Patrol chased the stolen car.

The chase ended at Moreland Ave. and Constitution Rd. after the driver hit another car.

TRENDING STORIES:

The person driving the car was identified as Brandie Grinage, 43.

She was taken to the Fulton County Jail on charges of hijacking a motor vehicle, theft by taking, fleeing, reckless driving and more, including outstanding warrants.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group