I-75 SB shut down after man hit, killed in middle of interstate, Marietta police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating a deadly crash that has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75.

The crash happened after 4 a.m. Wednesday between Canton Road and N. Marietta Parkway exits on the southbound lanes. Marietta police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that a man was in the middle of the interstate when he was hit.

The man, who has not been identified, died on the scene. Police are still investigating why the man was in the lanes when he was hit.

Shields say traffic is being diverted onto Canton Road. It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.

