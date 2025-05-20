Home Depot announces $3.4 billion in net earnings for start of 2025

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Metro Atlanta-based Home Depot announced a strong first quarter for 2025, with $3.4 billion in net earnings.

The company said the earnings were slightly lower than the same time period in 2024 but added that their sales had increased 9.4% compared to last year, hitting $39.9 billion.

“Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations a we saw continued customer engagement across smaller projects and in our spring events,” Ted Decker, Home Depot chair, president and CEO, said. “We feel great about our store readiness and product assortment as spring continues to break across the country, and I would like to thank our associates for their continued hard work and dedication.”

In a longer-term outlook, the company’s fiscal year 2025 guidance is expecting a 2.8% increase in sales.

Home Depot said they also plan to open 13 new store locations. Once complete, that would bring the total number of locations to 2,363.

Currently, Home Depot has 2,350 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, Canada and Mexico.

However, the company is also expecting a roughly 3% decline in earnings per share compared to the previous year.

An accompanying release from the company said that “foreign exchange rates negatively impacted total company comparable sales by approximately 70 basis points.”

