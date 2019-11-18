Health officials identify possible source of measles outbreak in Cobb County

Georgia health officials believe they have identified the source of a measles outbreak in metro Atlanta.
The Georgia Department of Public Health says five family members in Cobb County may have contracted the virus last month when they traveled to another state. Officials said they are now out of the infectious stage.
The department also confirmed two siblings have the measles. Channel 2 Action News previously reported a student at Mabry Middle School also got the virus and possibly exposed others.
"These siblings have not been at school, so there are no additional school exposures. Unvaccinated individuals who were exposed by a middle school student earlier this month are still being kept at home, away from the public during the 21-day incubation period that ends Nov. 22," the department said.
The number of cases in this current outbreak is 11, and the state total for 2019 is 18 cases of measles.
Measles spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Droplets from the nose or mouth become airborne, or land on surfaces where they can live for two hours. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people around him or her will also become infected if they are not vaccinated.
Measles starts with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Then a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.
