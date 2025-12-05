Gun found inside Cobb middle school bathroom

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A firearm was discovered in a bathroom during a school performance, prompting immediate action from school officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

School officials said the gun was found in a bathroom at Durham Middle School during a sixth-grade performance.

The weapon was reported and confiscated immediately after its discovery, according to officials.

The CCSD states an adult has come forward, admitting responsibility for accidentally bringing the gun into the school and leaving it in the bathroom.

“At no time was there a threat to our students and charges will be filed,” said a Cobb County School District spokesperson.

The adult’s identity was not released, nor the list of charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group