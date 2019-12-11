  • Grandfather says woman's sob story led up to attack in hotel room

    By: Chris Jose

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A grandfather says he was attacked for after helping someone in need. Now, he’s warning others after what he calls a set up.

    The man told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that a woman approached him in the parking lot of hotel he was staying at saying she needed help.

    The man said he invited her up to his room and gave her food. Later in the day, the man said someone knocked on his door. When he answered it, he said two men forced their way into his room, beat him and then robbed him. 

