Georgia university system approves new $50M dorm at Kennesaw State, stadium renovations

KENNESAW, Ga. — Citing its enrollment growth, Kennesaw State University announced plans to build a new residence hall on its Kennesaw campus.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved a $50 million construction project to build a dorm building that will fit 600 students, to be called the Summit II.

Additionally, KSU announced the regents had also given their approval to renovate the university’s baseball stadium for an additional $12.3 million.

University officials said the new residence hall would be built next to the Summit student housing building which opened in Fall 2022.

Between the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses, KSU will grow its total residence capacity to more than 6,500 beds, according to the university.

“We know that students who live on campus and are engaged in campus life tend to achieve higher success in the classroom, and both of these projects align with that mission,” Kennesaw State President Kathy Schwaig said. “We are grateful to the Board of Regents for their support as we continue to find ways to enhance our campus to better serve our growing community.”

Officials said the new dorm building will be a mixture of single and double-bedroom suites, mainly intended for freshman students. The Summit II will also have community areas and study spaces and is expected to open for use during the Fall 2026 semester.

Separately, KSU’s Stillwell Stadium, across from the current Summit dorms, will also be overhauled.

According to the university, the Owls stadium, in use for baseball since 1984, will have a new turf installed, new lighting improvements, and fencing for a safer playing environment thanks to a $12.3 million project fund.

Most of the money for the stadium will be funded through private donations, according to KSU.

The stadium will also receive new dugouts, new press and media areas, as well as more concessions spots and a 1,500-seat expansion.

KSU said the stadium renovations would coincide with the university’s Athletics program’s move to Conference USA in the 2024-2025 academic year.

