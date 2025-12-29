Free food for needy provided by Marietta church, nonprofit group

MARIETTA, Ga. — Those who are in need will have an opportunity to be helped by a church in Marietta.

The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul in Marietta is partnering with There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need.

The church at 1795 Johnson Ferry Road is offering the food on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who need help are invited to come to the church, following signs through the church parking lot to park their car, come inside to register and have a brief conversation.

Then they will be directed back to their car to pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks, as well as a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a quart of milk and a box of cereal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group