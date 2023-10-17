Former MUST Ministries employee accused of faking records, using money for personal gain

MARIETTA, Ga. — A former MUST Ministries employee is accused of falsifying expense reports to pocket money for personal gain.

Denise Serkedakis is charged with one count of theft by deception.

It’s unclear when the alleged crime occurred, but Serkedakis turned herself into the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office on an active warrant recently and is now out on bond.

Serkedakis is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from the ministry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I was shocked,” said Kimberly Benjume. She said she has received help from MUST Ministries in the past.

Benjume said the allegations about a former MUST Ministries employee are especially troublesome when she thinks about all the help MUST Ministries provide dto her family, years ago.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell stopped by Serkedakis’ home, for her side of the story.

Newell received contacted Serkedakis’ attorney, who declined to comment due to the pending legal matter.

TRENDING STORIES:

MUST Ministries said Serkedakis was fired from her position, which they confirmed in the following statement provided to Channel 2 Action News by Dr. Ike Reighard, President and CEO of MUST Ministries.

“Unfortunately, a former MUST Ministries employee allegedly chose to falsify certain mileage and expense reports for her own personal gain rather than for the benefit of MUST and its clients. A discrepancy on an employee expense report triggered a thorough internal investigation, which then revealed that the employee had falsified reports for personal, non-MUST-related expenses. MUST terminated her employment immediately when this was discovered and legal action was taken in order to ensure that the funds were returned to MUST.

We are deeply saddened that someone who was very aware of the great deal of good MUST does for those living in poverty would attempt to falsify this information for her own personal gain. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we cannot provide further details or information at this time.”

The organization said the allegations have not disrupted any of the services they provide to the community.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Popular local brewery closes downtown Dayton location Lock 27 Brewing, located at 329 E. First Street next to Day Air Ballpark, had a sign posted on its door Tuesday stating that the location is closed.

©2023 Cox Media Group