‘That’s where I’m at a lot:’ Cobb man says he can be on YSL jury since he stays at mom’s Fulton home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A potential juror in the case against hip-hop superstar Young Thug and the alleged YSL criminal street gang doesn’t actually live in Fulton County.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors have spent most of the last nine months trying to seat a jury.

They have since learned that one man in the pool claiming to live in Fulton County actually lives in Cobb County.

“That is where I grew up. That is where I’m at a lot,” Juror B said.

He says his name is not on the deed, but he spends the night with his mother at her home in Fulton County four nights out of the week.

