Family says son was bullied at school, then charged with a crime

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County family says their 14-year-old son was bullied at school and then charged with a crime.
They are now planning to sue the district.
The teenager is a student at Harrison High School.
His father says he fought back, and school officials made him sign a statement, saying he was the aggressor.
“This particular situation was a real wake up call for my son. He was like, ‘Wait, you can do the right thing and still get in trouble,’” his father, Jorge Santa. said.
The family's attorney says school leaders are not owning up to the issue.
He pointed to the fact that the district only reported 87 bullying incidents last year.
In a statement, the district said, it takes bullying reports seriously and sticks to strict guidelines.
