Crews worked overnight to clean up storm damage in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Road and power crews are busy cleaning up storm damage in Cobb County.

Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was along Stoneybrook Court where crews spent several hours removing a massive tree in someone’s backyard.

There were similar situations like that in other parts of Cobb. Crews responded to numerous calls, mostly downed trees and power lines.

After storms hit Cobb County Wednesday night, neighbors woke up to what it left behind.

“The top half of the tree is pretty much in our backyard,” homeowner Robert Walsh said. “Our bedroom is right here at the corner of the house so that tree was about three feet from our bedroom.”

Now the sound of cleanup echoes throughout the neighborhoods that were hit the hardest.

Stoney Brooke Court is one of several roads trees and powerlines blocked.

“I just came over from work to check to see what the process was and what progress looks like,” Walsh said.

Cobb County Department of Transportation responded to about 35 to 40 calls, with most of the crews working overnight.

“I get up, I hear crack, bam... electricity is out,” homeowner Kristine Staub said. “I’m out helping the neighbors. I mean everybody needs help you never know.”

Staub and her neighbors worked together to clear a tree from a man’s driveway as crews worked to restore power on Bob Bettis Road.

“Love your neighbor as yourself,” Staub said.

Newell was told power should be restored sometime Thursday evening.

