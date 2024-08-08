Court delays mount in Cobb County after new e-filing system fails without warning

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County court system is grappling with severe delays and confusion after a recent software conversion went awry, causing widespread criticism of Clerk Connie Taylor for her handling of the situation.

Chief Judge Gregory Poole declared a judicial emergency due to the delayed notices and misinformation that followed the transition.

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Taylor decided to change the electronic case management system without notifying judges, lawyers, or defendants beforehand.

Critics argue that her lack of communication has led to significant problems within the court system.

Defense attorney Daniel Crumby, who is also a former federal prosecutor, expressed his concerns, saying, “As it pertains to Cobb County, I got grave concerns.”

The new system conversion, which began in June, has disrupted the court’s efficiency, turning what was once a quick process into months of delays and misinformation.

“It’s absolutely critical it saves so much time,” Crumby said, emphasizing the importance of the e-filing system.

He noted that the issues have been ongoing since before June.

In a court order filed Wednesday, Poole indicated that issues began when Clerk Taylor failed to properly merge e-court records into the new system without warning.

As a result, there have been significant delays in response times for filings and hearings.

“There’s been delays in getting a response with filings, or delays with hearings,” Crumby said.

County records indicate that the Clerk’s office has 43 vacancies out of 107 positions, further complicating the situation as some paperwork now has to be filed manually.

Attorneys have raised concerns about the growing backlog and decreased manpower.

Taylor’s position is one of four county positions that do not require county board approval.

A spokesperson for Cobb County clarified that while commissioners set the clerk’s budget, Taylor is authorized to allocate those funds as she sees fit. Currently, trust and confidence in the system are at an all-time low.

“Right now, trust in confidence may not be at an all-time high,” the spokesperson said.

This is not the first time Taylor has faced controversy.

Since taking office in 2020, she has been criticized for collecting over $425,000 in passport fees as personal income in 2022.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office began investigating allegations that Taylor instructed employees to destroy records related to her passport fee collection.

Adding to the confusion, Sgt. Eric Smith of the Cobb County Police Department reported that police have been unable to locate protective orders and bench warrants in the Superior Court system.

However, he noted that the police could still act on protective orders if the petitioner provides a copy.

“The petitioner which is the person that applied for it has their copy their original copy with them they could actually show that to an officer for them to view and determine what the next course of action would be,” Smith said.

Efforts to reach Clerk Connie Taylor for comment were unsuccessful.

William Stephen, a court visitor, summarized the widespread uncertainty saying, “I’m just waiting to try to figure out what’s going on.”

