Cobb mom couldn’t find her daughter on the school bus, and they say it’s not the first time

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old girl from Cobb County was missing for 30 minutes after failing to get off her school bus, prompting her mother to call the police.

The incident occurred earlier this week when Duranda Jones’s 5-year-old daughter returned home without her sister. Jones immediately went to William Dowell Elementary School, only to find her 8-year-old daughter was not there.

“I would die for my kids and when you can’t find them...it’s a terrible feeling,” Jones told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Jones reported that her daughter was eventually found asleep on the bus after she woke up and informed the driver she had missed her stop.

“How does he not know how many kids get on his bus and when they are getting off?” Jones said.

“He doesn’t need to have a job. He’s not aware of what’s going on. He can’t keep track of the kids. Why is he still working?” Jones said.

Two months prior, Jones and her boyfriend faced a similar issue when the same bus driver dropped off their 5-year-old daughter at her stop instead of taking her to the after-school program, leaving her alone outside for hours.

The Cobb County School District released a statement acknowledging the incident and stated that they are investigating while assuring that the student was never in danger.

“We have recently become aware of the incident, are investigating, and have already taken action. Most importantly, the student was never in danger and was found safely asleep on the back of the bus,” a school district spokesperson stated.

Jones visited the transportation department, demanding answers and was informed that the driver had been removed from the route during the investigation.

