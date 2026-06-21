Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to hold free Back-to-School Cobb Bash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its fifth annual Back-to-School Cobb Bash.

The event is a free event for the whole family designed to help Cobb students and their families prepare for the coming school year.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta.

Tickets for this free event are available here.

This back-to-school event will have a little bit of everything, including Toddler, Kids & Teen Zones with games, inflatables, crafts and activities.

There will also be zones with resources for parents and educators, as well as a community partner booth.

Food and other concessions will be available for purchase.

Last year, 2,900 attended the event.

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