Cobb County high school basketball star with NBA dreams waits for kidney transplant

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A star basketball recruit in Cobb County with dreams of making it to the NBA is fighting the battle for his life off the court.

Ja’Mariion “JD” Palm, a junior at McEachern High School, was en route to a professional basketball career when he began suffering headaches and blood pressure spikes that affected his play during the 2022-23 season.

Doctors diagnosed Palm with kidney disease, more specifically focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. FSGS is a rare disease where scar tissue prevents the kidneys from properly filtering the blood.

Now, Palm has had both of his kidneys removed and needs a transplant.

“The good news is that his mother is a match,” said McEachern Head Coach Tremayne Anchrum. “Hopefully, in the next few months, she’ll be able to donate her kidney to her son.”

Palm’s grandmother died from the disease in 2020 at the young age of 55 and had to undergo regular dialysis.

Palm’s mother Candice moved the family from Dothan, Alabama to Cobb County to give her son a better chance with basketball. She has also had to take a leave of absence from her job to be with her son.

“I’m a single mom of three and always a mother first in everything I do; without them, I’m nothing,” she said. “With so much excitement about being able to give my son a kidney, I still feel helpless to my other kids, and the possibility of not being able to provide for them while doing so is terrifying. I’m so thankful and appreciative of anything that will help my little family on this journey to bring my son back to the things he loves.”

Palm has developed relationships with former NBA players Alonzo Mourning and Sean Elliott, who were also similarly diagnosed with FSGS. Both former players received kidney transplants.

Before being diagnosed, Palm was the No. 11 ranked player in his class.

Those interested can donate to Palm’s GoFundMe by clicking here.

