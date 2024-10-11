Cobb County family heading to Florida to help with debris removal after Hurricane Milton

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County family is putting their vacation plans on hold to help Floridians affected by Hurricane Milton.

Zach and Nicole Leet, who run a landscaping business, are on their way to Tampa with a trailer full of equipment to assist in debris removal.

The Leets should have been enjoying a cruise, but Hurricane Milton drastically changed their plans. Instead, they are driving to areas hit hardest by the storm.

With little time to prepare, they packed what they could, including safety cones, gas cans, and water bottles.

“People are in need, and right now is a time of need for them,” Zach Leet said.

Nicole’s past connection to Florida makes this trip personal.

“I have friends down there that are not so good, that have trees on their houses and cars underwater,” she said.

They aim to use their enclosed trailer to maximize the debris they can bring back, equipped with chainsaws and tarps.

The Leets plan to arrive in Florida on Friday night.

Despite the devastation, their daughter, who also lives in Florida, emerged safe and with no damage to her home.

Nicole expressed determination to “do what we can for our communities.”

