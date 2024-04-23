Cobb Co. police investigating serious injury crash in Acworth

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a serious injury crash on Cobb Parkway near Ivey Lane.

On Monday evening, a large police presence surrounded the crash scene.

Acworth police responded to the crash but turned the investigation over to the Cobb Police Selective Traffic Enforcement Program unit (STEP).

That unit is responsible for investigating all fatal crashes and enforcement of traffic laws in areas with elevated amounts of crashes.

Police have not yet commented on the extent of the driver’s injuries.

