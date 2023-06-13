Celebrating 75: Six Flags Over Georgia bringing amusement to families for 5 decades

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — For more than 50 of WSB-TV’s 75 years, Six Flags Over Georgia has been thrilling families and bringing them classic amusement park fun.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell got a tour of the park and saw what has changed across its five decades.

Six Flags first opened its gates in the summer of 1967 and families flocked to the park in droves.

Several years later, the tallest, longest and fastest roller coaster in the world became the park’s newest attraction.

“When people come they are always asking, ‘Where’s the white wooden rollercoaster? Where’s the Great American Scream Machine?’” Dedra Brown-Harvey with Six Flags PR said.

Recognized as an American Culture Enthusiast landmark, the Great American Scream Machine sits over a beautiful body of water at 105 feet tall.

“This was iconic to open in 1973. First of its kind, and so WSB-TV really supported us, coming out covering this ride talking about this ride engaging with the community,” Brown-Harvey said.

You can’t leave Six Flags Over Georgia without stopping by the Riverview Carousel with 30 hand-carved and painted horses.

The carousel was built in 1908 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

“[We] refurbished it and opened it in 1972 to the public,” Brown-Harvey said.

Six Flags Over Georgia has refurbished its rides throughout the years to keep the nostalgic feeling alive.

