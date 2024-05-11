Canton man sentenced to life in prison after killing a man ‘execution style’ during a home invasion

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that a man had pled guilty to murder and home invasion, among other charges, after executing a man in June 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the DA’s office, Brackus Golden, 26 of Canton, killed Kevin Misidi during a domestic dispute involving the mother of Golden’s child.

The DA’s office said Golden and the woman had an on-again off-again relationship and that Misidi had also gotten her pregnant.

In December 2021, Golden attacked Misidi while he and the woman left a doctor’s office. She was pregnant at the time. Golden was arrested for aggravated assault after trying to strangle Misidi.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Over the next six months, the DA’s office said Golden sent threatening messages to the mother of his child and “continued to exhibit violent tendencies.” On one occasion, Golden strangled the woman while his and Misidi’s children were there.

In June 2022, Golden came to the house where the mother of his child lived with her children, and Misidi was with her.

At the house, Golden “demanded that Misidi come outside to speak to him,” the DA’s office said. Then, Golden got a gun from his car and shot at Misidi, with one bullet going through one of the home’s windows and hitting a TV.

Misidi ran back inside, the DA’s office said, and locked the door, but Golden broke in through a window and found the woman, Misidi and both children locked in a bedroom in the back of the house.

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

After forcing his way into the locked bedroom, he attacked the woman and Kevin while the two children were present. He hit Kevin while he held Golden’s child, causing him to drop the little boy. He struck the woman multiple times in the face and pummeled Kevin to the point that he lost consciousness,” Assistant District Attorney Chavis, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State, said in a statement. “He was brutal, cruel, and clearly intent on murder.”

After beating Misidi unconscious, Golden dragged him outside the house and onto the front sidewalk, then shot and killed him.

While Golden attacked the woman and Misidi with the children there, she was calling 911 for help. The call was played in court. A child crying in the background and the woman yelling “stop” were able to be heard, the DA’s office said.

The call was disconnected multiple times and the DA’s office said police dispatch kept calling back to try and keep her on the line until deputies arrived.

When deputies got to the house, they found the woman hiding with her children and Misidi dead on the sidewalk. Golden had driven away before hey arrived.

Canton police officers looked for Golden at his most recent address, the DA’s office said, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a warrant for the apartment. Inside, investigators found a firearm box for a Rock Island Armory 1911 style pistol and ammo, as well as a .223 caliber rifle round with “Kevin M” written on it.

The next day, Marietta Police found Golden in his Mazda on Cobb Parkway South, at a Checkers, the DA’s office said. In the car, they found the Rock Island Armory 1911 pistol and .45 caliber rounds matching the bullets found at the crime scene where Misidi was killed.

The DA’s office said Golden was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his stomach, then taken to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center.

He was charged with 16 crimes, including domestic violence aggravated assault, malice murder, felony murder, home invasion, family violence aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated battery, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, family violence battery and cruelty to children.

In court, the DA’s office said Golden asked for leniency.

“This defendant asked the court to have mercy on him during his sentencing, but he showed no mercy for the life of Kevin Misidi when he executed him and left him to die on a sidewalk,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said in a statemnt. “So many lives have been impacted by the callous actions of the defendant on that tragic day, especially the children who have lost their fathers as a result of senseless violence.”

Golden took a non-negotiated guilty plea and was sentenced to a life in prison plus 20 years.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman carjacked at gunpoint outside senior living facility in Gwinnett, police say Multiple lights were out in the parking lot.

©2023 Cox Media Group