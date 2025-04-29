Another book removed from Cobb County school libraries

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County School District has removed another book from the shelves of its libraries.

Last week, the district announced that it would be removing “American Psycho” by Bret Easton Ellis.

The novel is told from the perspective of banker-by-day, serial killer-by-night Patrick Bateman. It was the basis for the 2000 film of the same name starring Christian Bale.

It is partially known for its graphic depictions of violence.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale addressed the idea that the school district is “banning” books by saying they are simply trying to provide age-appropriate reading material for children.

“Not only is protecting children from sexually explicit content the best and only appropriate decision, but I also believe it protects decisions that should be made at home by parents,” he said. “Our process is not a reflection on the author, the subject, or the literary merit of the book. It is analogous to not giving children unrestricted access to rated-R movies while they are at school.”

Since September 2023, the school district has removed 36 books from its libraries.

