4th annual Santa on Wheels toy drop-off sites announced

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation have announced toy drop-off locations for the 4th Annual Santa on Wheels, aiming to provide toys to children in need across Cobb County.

Residents of Cobb County are encouraged to contribute by donating unwrapped toys or making financial donations to support the program. The initiative will distribute toys to up to 3,000 children from financially struggling households, primarily targeting children aged 1 to 12.

Several local businesses are supporting the Santa on Wheels program, including Hines Law, Home Depot, Lowe’s and Walmart. These partnerships help ensure the success of the event by providing resources and support for the toy distribution.

The toy drop-off period is currently ongoing and will continue until Dec. 3. The main event, where the toys will be distributed, is scheduled for Dec. 13.

Those who wish to support the initiative but cannot drop off toys can make a monetary donation online.

Donations help purchase additional toys and supplies for families in need. Visit CobbSheriffsFoundation.org/SantaOnWheels to contribute.

Drop-off locations:

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Headquarters, first and second floors, 185 Roswell St NE, Marietta

Visitation Center, 1825 County Services Pkwy SW, Marietta

Superior Court, 70 Haynes Street, Marietta

Mercado El Canastón - 5055 Austell Rd, Austell

The Villages at Six Flags - 750 Six Flags Rd, Austell

Taqueria Margarita - 860 Six Flags Rd, Austell

Floyd - 4803 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton

Lindley - 50 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton

Reyes Event Hall - 562 Wylie Rd SE, Unit 24, Marietta

Manna House - 234 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta

Supermercado La Villa #1 - 737 Roswell St NE, Marietta

Walmart - 2795 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Marietta

Walmart - 210 Cobb Parkway, Marietta

Walmart - 1133 East West Connector

Walmart - 6520 Earnest Barrett Parkway

Hook, Line & Schooner - 4600 W Village Way SE, Smyrna

Cigar Villa - 3599 Atlanta Rd SE Ste A-4, Smyrna

Walmart - 3105 Cobb Parkway NW, Kennesaw

