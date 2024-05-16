40-year-old man snatches gold chain from 4-year-old girl’s neck at Cobb laundromat

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is facing robbery charges after Cobb County police said he robbed a young child.

The incident happened on April 10, just after 3 p.m. at the Magic Coin Laundry on South Cobb Drive.

Surveillance video shows, Jose Daniel Noyola, 40, of Marietta standing over a 4-year-old girl.

Officers said this is when Noyola, stole a gold chain and pendant that the little girl was wearing. He then ran away.

The child’s parents called the police to report the theft.

Days later, detectives found Noyola who confessed to robbing the 4-year-old. Noyola was arrested and charged with robbery by intimidation and cruelty to children.

Cobb County Det. Janke met the young girl and her family to return the chain and pendant.

“The diligent work of Detective Janke, Officer Myers, FTO Schwegel, and so many other officers embodied our department motto of “Commitment – Service – Partnership,” the department said.

