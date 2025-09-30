4 arrested after shoplifting at Cumberland Mall, police pursuit

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Four suspects were arrested in after a shoplifting incident at Cumberland Mall turned into a high-speed chase on Monday.

Police said the four suspects were driving away in a grey Chevy Tahoe and were connected to a shoplifting incident at Dick’s Sporting Goods before the chase.

The vehicle had a suspended registration and no insurance, prompting police to attempt a traffic stop.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle on Cumberland Parkway, the driver refused, instead driving away at speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone.

The suspect vehicle drove into oncoming traffic lanes to evade capture, leading officers to discontinue the pursuit in accordance with department policy.

Police issued a BOLO and additional units from Cobb County and Smyrna began searching for the vehicle. Despite no active pursuit, the suspects continued to drive recklessly through heavy traffic.

Smyrna Police found the vehicle around 5:45 p.m. and attempted another traffic stop, but the driver drove off again.

A Cobb County officer eventually immobilized the vehicle using a PIT maneuver, ending the chase.

After the stop, the front passenger attempted to flee but was tackled by a citizen nearby, allowing officers to detain all four suspects.

Police identified the suspects as Ralph Swinger, Joseph Ogletree, Derrick Davis, and Eddie Jones.

These are the charges they face:

Ralph Swinger (58, Atlanta) – Charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, no insurance, suspended registration, and felony shoplifting.

Joseph Ogletree (49, Atlanta) – Charged with felony shoplifting and obstruction. Ogletree also had an active Cobb County warrant for shoplifting.

Derrick Davis (55, East Point)– Charged with felony shoplifting. Davis also had an active Cobb County warrant for shoplifting.

Eddie Jones (53, Hiram)– Charged with felony shoplifting.

