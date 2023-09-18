25-year-old motorcyclist dead after early morning collision, Cobb County police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving a motorcycle claimed one life early Sunday in Cobb County, according to police.

The crash happened at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Canton Road and Blackwell Road.

Police said that a blue Yamaha motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Jared Burriss of Marietta was driving north when it collided with a car driven by 50-year-old Carlos Ayestas.

The crash resulted in Burriss being flung from his motorcycle and dying from his injuries.

Ayestas declined medical assistance.

This collision remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.

