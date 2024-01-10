2 charged in connection to fentanyl death of man at jail, GBI says

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged two people in connection to a fentanyl death in north Georgia.

On Dec. 12, 2023, the GBI arrived at the Fannin County Jail about 41-year-old inmate Joshua Hughes who was found unresponsive in his cell.

An autopsy determined that Hughes died of a fentanyl overdose.

The GBI has arrested and charged 37-year-old Brandon Scott Hicks of Mineral Bluff, Ga. and 28-year-old Breanna Micaela Rodriguez of Andrews, N.C.

Rodriguez was charged with felony murder, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled substance.

An investigation determined that Rodriguez brought fentanyl into the jail, providing fentanyl to Hicks, while both were inmates at the jail.

Hicks and Rodriguez remain in custody at the Fannin County Detention Center.

