1 suspect in custody, 2nd runs away after shots fired at Mableton gas station

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old teen is in custody and another suspect is on the run after a shootout in a Mableton gas station parking lot.

A Cobb County police officer patrolling on Mableton Parkway saw someone fire shots at the Marathon gas station. Two suspects ran on foot from the officer, who fired his gun during the chase.

Police said no one was hit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer took 18-year-old Jarion Howard into custody. The second suspect, who has not been identified, ran away.

Police said the victims left before investigators could talk to them, but it appears no one was injured.

Howard faces the following charges: reckless conduct, obstruction, discharging a firearm near a public roadway and tampering with evidence.

Anyone who may have witness the shooting is asked to call Cobb County Police at 770-499-3945.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group