1 dead, charges expected after serious wreck shut down East-West Connector in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County closed down several lanes of the East-West Connector Tuesday over a crash that killed one person and injured two more

Cobb County police said the accident happened at the intersection of Hicks Road around 3:31 p.m.

Police said a white GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Hicks Road. At the same time, a black GMC Yukon XL was traveling northbound as well as a silver Ford Escape and a grey Hyundai Sonata.

Police said the driver of the Sierra crossed the center line and hit the Yukon, which caused it to flip onto its side.

The Sierra continued south in the northbound lane and hit the Ford Escape, pushing it into a guardrail over a creek.

The Sierra then hit the Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Sierra was taken to the hospital and well as the driver of the Sonata. Their identities and conditions have not been released.

The driver of the Ford Escape was killed. That person’s name has also not been released.

The driver of the Yukon wasn’t hurt.

The crash is still under investigation. Police say charges are expected to be filed. It’s unclear what the charges are.

