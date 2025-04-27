Vandals damage playground, concession stand at Jonesboro park

JONESBORO, Ga. — Jonesboro city officials said one of their parks has been vandalized repeatedly since its opening.

The city says Lee Street Park has had repeated damage. This includes the concession stand, fountain, playground, park’s sign, restrooms and the stage area.

Officials said the latest acts of vandalism have affected the stonework in the park.

Authorities are asking the public to stay observant and report any suspicious activity to help maintain the park’s cleanliness and safety.

According to the city’s website, the park is in the heart of the Jonesboro Downtown District and sits on 5.7 acres.

The park includes an amphitheater, stage, walking trail, and a pavilion.

