Reality show for America’s ‘toughest jails’ filmed in Clayton County Jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was lights, camera, action for the inmates inside the Clayton County Jail when a new reality show was filmed there.

Sheriff Levon Allen announced on Monday that an episode of Discovery’s new reality show “120 Hours Behind Bars” was filmed inside the Clayton County Jail.

The show "delivers an unfiltered look inside America’s toughest jails, where officers are outnumbered, cellblocks are overcrowded, and violence erupts without warning," according to its synopsis.

“It’s a lot that happens in here; it’s a war zone,” a Clayton County deputy can be heard saying in the trailer.

“You have to understand that these are human lives,” Sheriff Allen says in the trailer while standing in a cell with two inmates.

Allen says this all comes as he continues advocating for more funding to fix problems in the jail, hire more correctional staff and expand to house more medical detainees.

It’s unclear when the show was filmed.

The Clayton County episode of “120 Hours Behind Bars” airs on Monday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. on Discovery.

