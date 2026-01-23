PIT maneuver used to stop former metro Atlanta official. She says she was trying to pull over

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Clayton County commissioner is in trouble after a deputy says she had to use a PIT maneuver to get her to pull over.

Felicia Franklin Warner now faces several charges, including DUI.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones got the incident report surrounding the traffic stop. In it, Warner says she didn’t try to run from police.

The traffic stop happened Thursday around 11:30 p.m. on Fayetteville Road near Smith Street in Jonesboro.

Neighbors say they saw police and lights everywhere.

“I was like in here and everywhere, just trying to figure out what was going on. It was like a lot of cars,” Pamela Hall said.

Hall says all the police activity lit up her neighborhood.

“I was thinking they had pulled somebody over right here, cause that’s how close the lights were,” she said.

Georgia State Patrol says a deputy used a PIT maneuver to get Warner to stop. GSP says her car rotated counter-clockwise before it came to a rest.

“They felt like she was trying to get away or something?” Hall asked.

Troopers say the deputy had tried to pull Warner over for a traffic stop, but she kept going.

The incident report says Warner says she was going under the speed limit, had her hazards on and was looking for a safe place to stop.

The trooper determined Warner wasn’t impaired but still charged her with DUI Less Safe. That means a driver’s blood alcohol content is less than the 0.08 legal limit, but an officer deems the driving as less safe due to alcohol or drugs.

Warner also faces reckless driving, two counts of child cruelty, fleeing from police, improper lane change and display of license plate.

Channel 2 Action News reported on an incident involving Warner in 2023 when she was accused of acting erratically at a bar in Morrow. She said she had been drugged, but police found no evidence of that.

She later lost her election for county chair.

Hall says she felt like Thursday night’s incident was something serious.

“Yeah. That’s why I was like. I didn’t come out. I didn’t go outside now,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Warner and her legal representation for a response.

Warner remains locked up in the Clayton County jail.

