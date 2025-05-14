Mother faces murder charge in son’s hot car death

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother whose child slipped out of the house and died in a hot car now faces a murder charge.

Chrysma White, 37 years old, also faces a child cruelty charge. Police say she fell asleep and didn’t know her son left the house last summer.

Police say the boy got inside her car and couldn’t get out on a hot day.

In court Wednesday, White lowered her head and seemed emotional when she heard the charges.

After the incident last year, she wrote on Facebook she will never be OK, and her heart is literally broken into pieces.

