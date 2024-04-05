MARTA Airport Station: Riders preparing for station to close for 6 weeks starting Monday

ATLANTA — A big construction project is about to start at MARTA’s rail station at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Starting Monday, crews will work on renovating the station at the World’s Busiest Airport. Channel 2 Action News has been getting riders prepared for closures for the project since it was first announced in February.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot reported live from the Atlanta airport for Channel 2 Action News at Noon with how some travelers are already preparing.

There are signs emblazoned all over the Airport MARTA Station, some of them electronic, warning riders that the station will be closed for six weeks.

Victor Benitez lives in Doraville a few miles from one of the MARTA stations. He dropped his friend off Friday and is supposed to pick him back up next week.

He’s aware that MARTA is setting up a kind of bus bridge from the College Park station to the airport and he’s going to try it out.

“Next Monday actually. That’s the day it closes,” Benitez told Elliot. “We’re going to test it to see how we can manage it.”

MARTA announced the six-week closure months ago as it will begin some much-needed renovations on the concourse and platform levels.

They know it’ll be a hassle, so officials are warning MARTA riders heading to the airport to give themselves an extra 30 minutes.

“It’s pretty convenient because if you stay in the city, everybody knows it’s a straight shot,” Omar Youssef said.

Youssef lives near the Garnett MARTA station and works at the airport, so MARTA is easy for him. He knows starting Monday he’s going to have to make some adjustments, but that’s OK with him.

“As I’m seeing on the news updates, they’re saying they’re having a shuttle over at the College Park station. So it’s all about adjusting and I’m ready to make those adjustments.

The MARTA station won’t reopen until Sunday, May 19.

