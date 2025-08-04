I-75 south crash causes traffic jam in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Those heading south on Interstate 75 should be aware of possible complication in their path.

Three left lanes were blocked earlier southbound at Interstate 75 at CW Grant and Porsche Avenue due to a crash. The blockage was at about mile marker 239.

Though the blockage appears to have been cleared, traffic is still backed up.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for information more information about the crash.

