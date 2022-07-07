‘Historic upgrades:’ Atlanta airport to $40 million facelift

Atlanta airport to get $40 million in federal funds The airport said it will use that money to make some important upgrades.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is getting $40 million from the federal government to give Concourse D a facelift.

The concourse is one of the airport’s most crowded and cramped areas.

Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway learned that this is the first round of grants out of $5 billion allocated for the airport terminal grant program over five years.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During a news conference Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff said the improvement would be a win for all involved.

“Historic upgrades are coming to Hartsfield airport to upgrade the passenger experience and improve the airport operating efficiency, and we got this done through the bipartisan infrastructure law that we passed last year that president Biden signed into law,” Ossoff said.

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to widening the concourse, the airport will expand gate areas and restrooms as well as improve accessibility for disabled passengers.

The project is expected to create more than 500 construction jobs and permanent jobs once completed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said this improvement will ultimately improve traveling in and out of Atlanta, which recently regained the title of being the world’s busiest airport.

“We’re slated to have somewhere between 93-95 million passengers come through the airport this year, but who’s counting?” Dickens said. “That’s fueling our local economy and the world’s economy.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

FDA allows pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid has been used in the United States to help prevent severe COVID-19 virus illness. Previously, only doctors could prescribe it. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group