Here is what the MARTA Airport Station will look like after its renovation project

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — MARTA unveiled new renderings of its renovated Airport Station this week.

The station improvements will include public art, new signage, new flooring, new walls and a new canopy, among other improvements.

MARTA announced last month that it will be closing its airport station for six weeks starting April 8.

The transit system said the station will be closed through May 19.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

You can still take MARTA to the airport, but there will be a bus shuttle between the College Park station and the North Terminal between 4 a.m. and 2 a.m.

MARTA is modernizing and improving Airport Station to better serve travelers and employees at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

MARTA said to allow an extra 30 minutes if taking the train to the airport.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

MARTA’s airport station will be shutdown for 6 weeks. Here’s what you need to know

©2023 Cox Media Group