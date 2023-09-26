23-year-old accused of trespassing in Riverdale business shot and killed by officers, GBI says

RIVERDALE, Ga. — One man is dead after being shot by police officers inside a Riverdale business Friday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said around 6:30 p.m., Riverdale police officers responded to a call regarding two men who were trespassing inside a medical office that was being renovated on River Park Drive.

When officers arrived, they learned that one of the men had left the property at the request of the renovation contractors on the site, but the other man was still inside the office.

GBI officials identified 23-year-old Darryl Fussell of Dacula as the man still inside the office.

The identity of the other man has not been released.

Officers attempted to investigate and convince Fussell to leave the building; however, he grabbed a sharp tool and rushed the officers. In response to this, one officer drew his weapon and shot Fussell.

Fussell was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation, and a GBI Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on Fussell. Then, once complete, the case file will be given to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

GBI officials said this is the 31st officer-involved shooting they have been requested to investigate this year.

