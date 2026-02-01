Carjacking leads to chase, shooting with deputies in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they have been called to Clayton County for a shooting involving law enforcement on Saturday night.

Clayton County police say they were called to a carjacking at the intersection of Rex Road and Hwy. 42 just after 7 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects pointed a gun at the woman’s head and sped off in her car.

Deputies spotted the car about 30 minutes later and tried pulling it over, but the driver sped off again and started a chase.

The chase ended on a dead-end street, and the two suspects started to run.

One of the suspects was Tased, and the other was shot. Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where they are reported to be conscious and breathing.

The GBI will handle the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

