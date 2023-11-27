Crews battling Clayton County apartment complex fire; officials say ‘they can not contain it’

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters are battling a large fire at an apartment complex in Clayton County.

Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News crews are working to extinguish a fire at the Stonegate Apartments on Roy Huie Road in Clayton County.

Authorities said they are having trouble containing the blaze.

Crews confirmed that eight units had been destroyed.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured, although officials said they were able to get everyone out safely.

The cause is still under investigation.

Channel 2 Action News contacted Riverdale and Clayton County Fire for more information but has not received a response.

