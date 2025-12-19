Atlanta airport expecting 5.3 million holiday travelers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is expecting 5.3 million travelers during the holiday period from Friday, Dec. 19, to Sunday, Jan. 4.

Last year’s passenger count was nearly 4 million, the highest since 5.2 million travelers passed through ATL in 2022. With an expected peak on Friday, Dec. 26, of 348,150 travelers, the airport is sharing essential tips to help make holiday travel smoother.

According to a press statement, passengers are advised to arrive at the Airport at least two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

To stay informed in real time, passengers should check atl.com for updates on parking availability, security wait times, and dining options. Travelers should also follow @ATLairport on social media and stay tuned to their airline’s platforms for flight-specific updates.

ATL parking lots frequently reach capacity, and construction may cause congestion. Travelers can also visit atl.com for parking information and to reserve ATL West Deck, ATL Select, and International Terminal parking.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group