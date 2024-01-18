4 teens wanted after worker hit in the face, held against his will in Clayton Co. vape store robbery

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for four teens accused of robbing a Clayton County business.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Tobacco and Vape on County Line Road regarding a robbery.

Clayton County police said that during the robbery, the store associate was hit in the face multiple times and held against his will.

According to authorities, three of the suspects were actively involved while the fourth suspect acted as a lookout.

All the suspects are described as teen boys wearing black athletic clothing and face coverings.

Officials said at least two of the suspects have a medium complexion and one has a light complexion. The teens allegedly came from the direction of River’s Edge subdivision and ran back in that direction after the robbery.

Police said businesses in the area told officers that they are familiar with the suspects loitering in front of Pizza Hut typically between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or who can identify the suspects is urged to contact Det. Moore at 770-477-3641 or via email.

