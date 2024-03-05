Clayton County Police searching for woman with dementia and schizophrenia

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police has issued a Mattie’s Call Alert for a missing woman.

On Monday, CCPD said Debra Turner, 63, was last seen on Saturday, Mar. 2 at a residence in Ellenwood.

Police said she was last seen on Northwind Drive.

Turner has dementia and schizophrenia, according to the Mattie’s Call alert.

Police said she was wearing a pink jacket and black leggings with white striped sweat pants.

Turner is 5′0 tall with orange, low-cut hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she may be seen traveling on foot.

If you see Turner, reach out to Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550 or 911.

