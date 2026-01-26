UGA students hunker down and stock up amid winter weather

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens is seeing extremely icy conditions, and the University of Georgia will be closed tomorrow. Students there are coping as best they can.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was live off of South Lumpkin Street, where she checked in with emergency management and got to talk to some students.

The roads and parking lots are extremely slick and covered in ice. But you can still see students out, coming to one of the only restaurants and stores still open.

Earlier, plows were trying to clear the road.

Athens-Clarke Emergency Management told Rogers they’re treating the roads when it’s safe for them to do so. But they were waiting for it to stop raining so it’d be more effective.

Alot of students said they’re going to stick to their own two feet for the next couple days to get around.

A few students said they weren’t quite prepared for this winter weather, so they stopped at the Golden Pantry, one of the only places open.

The clerk, UGA student Chance Jones, said it’s been busy.

“Everyone is pulling up for water, and all types of things, so it’s cool to see people, the regulars and some new faces. I enjoy it,” he said.

He also asked about power outages. If you take a look at the power lines, you can see ice forming on them.

Emergency management said so far they’ve been lucky.

Only one small area lost power because of a tree that fell.

