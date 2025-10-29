State Rep. Marcus Wiedower steps down to focus on growing business

ATLANTA — State Representative Marcus Wiedower announced his resignation from the Georgia General Assembly to focus on his role as vice president of external affairs at Hillpointe.

Wiedower, who has represented District 121 since 2019, said he is stepping down as Hillpointe undergoes significant national expansion, requiring his full attention.

District 121 includes portions of Clarke and Oconee counties.

“This decision has been incredibly difficult. Serving in the Georgia General Assembly has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Wiedower said. “I’m deeply grateful for the trust placed in me by my constituents and colleagues.”

During his tenure, Wiedower served as chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government. He also served on multiple committees, including the Higher Education and Transportation committee.

“Marcus loves representing his district in the State House, and I know this decision could not have been easy for him,” said Speaker of the House Jon Burns.

