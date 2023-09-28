Athens woman wants to lather up a deal on ‘Shark Tank’ on Channel 2

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens woman is hoping to make a ‘soap-stantial’ impact as she showcases her company on “Shark Tank.”

Kristen Dunning is the founder of Athens-made Gently Soap, an award-winning line of herbal soaps that help people with sensitive skin types.

The company came about after Dunning fought her own battle with Seborrheic dermatitis, commonly known as scalp eczema.

In 2018, while a freshman at the University of Georgia, Dunning sought to create a solution to her skincare issues. The following year, she created her first soap recipe. In Oct. 2020, she released her herbal creations to the world.

Dunning handcrafted the products with herbs she grew herself at UGArden.

Gently Soap is a line of fragrance-free, essential oil soap that cleans and cares for sensitive skin.

Dunning has competed in numerous competitions, but she says “Shark Tank” is the toughest one yet.

“Shark Tank” allows contestants to try to convince any one of the “sharks” to invest money in their idea. When more than one of the ‘sharks’ decides they want a piece of the action, a bidding war can erupt, driving up the price of the investment.

Dunning is also among 50 finalists in Grammy-Award-winning recording artist, Pharrell’s Black Ambition Prize competition.

According to the website, Black Ambition is a non-profit initiative working to close the opportunity and wealth gap through entrepreneurship.

Dunning will be competing for a chance to win up to $1 million to support the mission at Gently Soap.

Gently Soap will make its debut on Shark Tank’s season premiere on Channel 2 on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

