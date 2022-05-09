Athens woman finds World War II photos in middle of busy intersection

Woman searching for family of WWII veteran who may belong to photos she found The woman found the photos of the vet in the middle of busy intersection in Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — When Emily Elrod found one as she walked along Atlanta Highway at Jennings Mill Road in Athens, she picked it up.

“I saw another one. This is weird. Then I saw another one. And another one,” Elrod said.

Dozens of very old photographs of soldiers, planes and palm trees.

“My husband is a World War II buff,” she said. “He said it looks like they’re from that era.”

New Caledonia is written on the back of one of them.

It was the location of a large base for the allies in the South Pacific during the war. Elrod speculated that a serviceman in most of the pictures must be from around here.

She dashed out into the middle of the intersection to retrieve the photos. She said she hopes she can get them back to the family that holds them dear.

“Say this person has a grandchild who didn’t know he was in the war,” Elrod said. “It’s important that people know the history of the people they love.”

If you recognize the serviceman in the photos, email Elrod at eavp@ymail.com. Please put “photos” in the subject line.

