Athens police arrest 2 men accused of breaking into cars

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police arrested two men this week accused of breaking into cars (or trying to).

During the overnight hours of Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20, police received reports of suspicious people.

Witnesses told officers they saw someone try to break into a vehicle and another man break into several vehicles.

With the help of a K9 officer, officers were able to find both suspects and recover property that was stolen from vehicles.

Gregory Garcia, 59, was arrested on Sleepy Creek Place and charged with loitering and prowling, and attempted entering auto.

Christopher McKibbin, 32, was arrested on Rosewood Place and charged with four counts of entering auto and one attempted entering auto.

