Chilly, breezy weather for first day of spring

ATLANTA — Our first day of spring will be a lot colder and very breezy.

Winds are going to be blowing in from the west and northwest, ushering in some colder air – cold enough that we could see a few flurries in the mountains.

Winds will start off gusty Thursday, 15 to 25 mph, but during the afternoon they could gust as high as 30 mph across north Georgia, really helping to blow in the cold air mass.

A freeze watch will be in effect Thursday night to early Friday morning in parts of western Georgia.

Some areas around metro Atlanta will see temperatures dropping below freezing in the first hours of Friday. Atlanta will start the morning in the lower to mid-30s.

