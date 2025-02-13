Children of Alpharetta mother killed by ex-boyfriend finally see him sentenced

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The man accused of murdering an Alpharetta mother of four outside a bank in 2019 will spend 25 years in prison following a guilty plea Wednesday.

Othniel Nathan Inniss, 64, of Alpharetta, pleaded guilty to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Fulton County court records show. As part of his non-negotiated plea, Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox sentenced Inniss to serve 20 years for the murder plus an additional five years for the possession charge.

On March 16, 2019, police responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 21 North Main Street about 11:40 a.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found Tynesha Evans on the ground while a witness was holding Inniss at gunpoint.

In the days after the killing, Alpharetta police revealed that Inniss and Evans were in an on-again, off-again relationship that ended in senseless violence during an argument.

The trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning, but Inniss and his lawyers agreed to plead guilty after a discussion with prosecutors.

Before he learned his fate, family members issued impact statements, and they also listened as Inniss apologized for his actions.

“Honestly, I don’t know if I want to say that I’m truly OK with what happened,” said Audrey Turner, 32, when asked if she and her family received justice for their mother’s murder. “I don’t think that I have peace internally, because I’m still missing a piece of closure in a way.”

Turner and her two younger sisters, Sharadiant, 24 and Shakemia, 20, spoke to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden via Zoom. Their brother, Evan, was in the courtroom Wednesday for the plea but wasn’t available for comment Thursday.

“We still feel the weight of what happened with our mom,” said Sharadiant, who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in California after earning her undergraduate degree from Spelman.

“I think Justice was served,” said Shakemia, 20, who is currently attending Georgia State University. “I hear that there’s remorse, but forgiveness is not something that I can give because I grew up without a mom. I graduated high school without a mom. There’s so many milestones that I just did not have a mom for.”

When Channel 2 first met the Turner family in 2019, the four siblings were not only grieving their mother’s death, but they were also facing eviction.

They were also desperate to raise money, so they could bury their mother in her home state of Wisconsin.

That’s when an angel answered their prayers. After watching their story on Channel 2, award-winning actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry picked up the phone and asked how he could help.

The Hollywood superstar paid their rent and even took care of their college tuition.

The sisters told Channel 2 that although they’ve never met Perry in person, they’ve spoken to him and his team on the phone. They added that they were grateful for his generosity and comfort during that difficult time.

“I’m getting my masters in math and eventually I want to get my PhD,” said Sharadiant. “I told my mom that growing up, and she said I can do whatever I set my mind to as long as I have the heart for it. None of this would be possible without Tyler Perry.”

“We had a moment to where we asked him, like, ‘how do you get past it?’ said Audrey when asked to recount how Perry comforted her and her family while they were grieving. “Because he lost his mom as well. ‘How do you get past it? What does it look like on the other side?’ He kind of told us you don’t really get past it. It’s something that you live with every day and all you can do is be their legacy.”

